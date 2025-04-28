‘More than just a charity shop’ – Harborough’s Age UK superstore aims to bring people together

'More than just a charity shop' - the new Age UK Superstore in Harborough.

The opening of a new charity superstore in Market Harborough has been hailed a success.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People flocked in their hundreds to browse the new store – a joint venture between Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland and Age UK Northamptonshire – in Welland Business Park.

It was opened on Easter Monday (April 21) by Miss Leicester City, Abbie Dodd, to lengthy queues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only is the store – likened to ‘John Lewis’ by customers – brimming with clothing, furniture, books, and homewares, it also offers a place for people to relax and chat – from a children’s play area and a record listening corner to a cafe and information point.

Senior manager of Syston’s Age UK store, Natalie Faycol, who helped bring the superstore vision to life, called it ‘more than just a charity shop’.

She said: “It’s been phenomenal, the quality of the donations and the feedback we’ve had – it’s massively exceeded our expectations.

“Age UK is a national brand but we’re a local charity here, for local people. We have so many services in place – befriending, dementia support, Men’s Sheds, Women’s Sheds, support with the Cost of Living Crisis. And now, if you’re feeling lonely, you can come down to the store and grab a coffee, chat to staff, put a record on. Bring the family, the grandkids - there’s a massive play area and we’re also dog friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s more than just a charity shop – we want it to be a social hub. Gone are the days of chucking stuff in basket. It’s really spacious and pleasant to look around, it’s got a really luxurious feel. Two ladies said it was ‘like John Lewis’ when they walked in.

“We want to thank the people of Market Harborough who’ve supported this venture. We’re astounded with the quality of donations. They’ve really embraced us and got on board with the concept of a superstore, it really has a true community vibe.”

The store, which is open seven days a week, is urgently looking for volunteers, whether you’re looking for work experience, to make friends or would like something to keep your hands busy, staff are encouraging people to lend a hand on the till, on the shop floor or back-of-house.

Pop into the store or call 01858 457889 for more information.