More than 70 new cemetery places created in Harborough

Despite concerns about proximity to football pitches

By Sam Moorhouse
Published 10th May 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:30 BST
Northampton Road cemeteryNorthampton Road cemetery
Northampton Road cemetery

More than 70 new burial plots have been created in Harborough.

Harborough District Council has extended the cemetery in Northampton Road, at the back of Harborough Leisure Centre, by 76 plots.

It comes despite concerns about how close the extension would be to two football pitches.

A four metre-high fence was included in the plans to stop balls flying into the site.

The authority says by ‘improving landscaping’ it will be better enclosed and more tranquil for friends and family.

District council head of property services, Caroline Averill, said: “I am pleased these upgrades, which have cost £50,000, have been completed. Most importantly, the extension will provide more burial spaces for future years.”

The council’s planning documents said there was a “significant shortage in burial capacity and space for cremation ashes in the district.” The quality of cemetery provisions in the area has also “significantly deteriorated” as no new burial space has been added since 2016.

