One of the acts at Harborough Big Weekend

A sell-out show at Harborough’s Market Hall was part of a weekend of comedy in the town.

Throughout the weekend of February 16-18, more than 650 people visited the venue for Harborough Big Weekend, as part of Leicester Comedy Festival.

Events featuring established and upcoming comedians were also held at Kibworth High School, Aldwinckles Café, Culture Café at Louisa’s, Octagon Theatre, Foxton Village Hall and The Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth.

Cllr Simon Galton, deputy leader of Harborough District Council – which supported the show - said: “Harborough Big Weekend proved not only to be a showcase of comedic talent but also a celebration of community spirit and togetherness. We are thrilled with the support from comedy enthusiasts and are grateful to everyone who helped make this event possible."