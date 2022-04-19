More than 250 people attend Good Friday event in Market Harborough town centre

The event.

People came from all over Harborough to crowd into The Square for the crucial religious celebration for the first time in three years amid the Covid pandemic.

A giant screen projected Easter images, words of hymns and the text of a poetic re-telling of the Easter story of Jesus' trial and crucifixion.

It was specially written for the occasion by local Methodist minister Revd Andy Murphy, who also led the 30-minute service.

The poem was read by nine children from local primary and secondary schools.

The leaders of Anglican, Baptist, and independent churches in Market Harborough also led prayers for the community as well as for people caught up in the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine.