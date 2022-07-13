More than 20,000 people wowed by Market Harborough Classic Car Show

Busy scenes on the High Street during the Harborough Classic Car Show on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Couples, families and friends rammed the town centre to admire over 300 stunning cars and motorbikes as well as a wide range of other vehicles.

Scores of classic motors stretching back to the early 1900s lined the High Street as well as snaking off on to Church Street, Abbey Street and down towards The Square.

From epic Land Rovers to timeless Lambrettas, fantastic Ferraris to fire engines and glamorous E-type Jaguars, they were all there.

Peter Coe in his Tiger with his son Damian during the classic car show. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Thrilled Steve Crook, of Harborough Live Events, worked around the clock to stage the all-action auto extravaganza along with Harborough District Council.

“It was absolutely incredible.

“I had a smile as wide as Market Harborough on my face all day long,” smiled Steve.

“People started crowding into the town centre from 10am onwards when we opened up.

Kath Warren with her renault she built herself with husband John during the classic car show on Sunday. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We held our first show in 2017 and this was our first since 2019 amid the Covid pandemic.

“It was brilliant to see so many men, women and children pour into town.

“They really did appreciate the 300 or so beautifully turned-out and much-loved vehicles which starred in our show,” said Steve.

“It makes all the hard work so worth while to see so many local people and families lapping it all up in the sunshine on a red-hot day.

Andrew Burford with his 1959 Ford Galaxy Skyliner. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“I’d like to thank all of my colleagues for putting on such a great spectacular and salute Simon Clews for having the best car in show.

“We’ll be back even bigger and better next year,” vowed Steve.

