More foster families needed to care for some 700 children in care across Leicestershire

Fostering team members Janyce Crosby and Sam Harris at a recent event.

Some 700 children and young people are currently in care across Leicestershire – and the council is calling on more residents to foster.

Leicestershire County Council is urging people to find out more about becoming foster carers at an event on Thursday September 29 between 6.30pm and 8pm at County Hall.

It will provide those interested in fostering with the chance to speak to the fostering team, some of the county council’s foster carers and a young person who was in care.

Spokeswoman for children and families, Cllr Deborah Taylor, said: “Fostering is a fantastic opportunity for people to help shape the life of a young person, and is very rewarding.

“Whatever your gender, race, sexuality, living arrangements, age, and employment status, we want to hear from you.”