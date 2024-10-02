Monsters move out from under the beds to hide in parks across Harborough this Halloween
From October 21 to November 29, youngsters are invited to follow the ‘Harborough Monster Trail’.
The trail is part of the ‘Harborough on the Move’ programme, designed to encourage children to be active, and is organised by The South Leicestershire School Sport Partnership.
The monsters, designed by children in South Leicestershire, will be hidden across parks and green spaces in Lutterworth, Market Harborough, Broughton Astley, Kibworth and Smeeton.
Trail maps are available from a dedicated website and, once found, youngsters can scan each monster’s QR code and collect a code.
The project is supported by Harborough District Council and Active Together Harborough.
It has been financed by the government’s UK Prosperity fund which aims to bring communities together through opportunities and improvements to high streets and public spaces.
Visit www.questr.org/monstertrailhome to meet the monsters.