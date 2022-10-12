Model railway exhibition being held in Harborough this weekend

The exhibition will feature models of real and fictitious locations.

It’s full steam ahead at Harborough Market this weekend as it hosts a celebration of model railways.

Railex will take place at the indoor market in Northampton Road between 9am to 4pm on Saturday (October 15) and 10am to 3pm on Sunday (October 16) from 10am to 3pm. It is being held in conjunction with Finishing Touches Model shop.

There will be layouts of well-known and fictitious locations from local model clubs. The market will also be open and refreshments available.

Ian Stewart, who runs Finishing Touches, said: “We would like to welcome everyone to our first model railway exhibition. All the layouts have working models set in lovely scenic details and fun for all ages, including families and the experienced modeller.

“We hope to see lots of people enjoying the models and spending time at the market enjoying a cup of tea and cake while they are here.”