Mixed reaction for proposed Hindu and Sikh crematorium on edge of Harborough district

Details on the scheme first emerged last September.

Plans for a Hindu and Sikh crematorium on the edge of the Harborough district have divided opinion.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details on the scheme first emerged last September, but despite claims of a “strong need” for the development, parking and access concerns have been raised.

The plan, from the CDS Group, looks to demolish a late 19th century farmhouse and outbuildings at Scraptoft Lodge Farm, in Keyham Lane, East Scraptoft and replace it with a crematorium. A dining hall and car parking would also be provided, but the development has divided opinion since it was first unveiled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans, which are currently before Harborough District Council (HDC), have attracted 54 letters of support, but have gained 36 objections too. Among those opposed are the Westerleigh Group, who operate the Great Glen crematorium. They claim their facility was already providing use to the Hindu and Sikh communities the new crematorium was being lined up for.

In their application, the CDS Group said there was a “strong need” for a new crematorium, but this is strongly contested by the Westerleigh Group. They said: “The qualitative and quantitative need to cater for the needs of the Hindu and Sikh community in the local area is in our view already being met. The Needs Assessment Report prepared by CDS and submitted as part of the application is in our view misleading, contradictory and inaccurate and fails to adequately assess existing provision."

Alongside the crematorium, CDS’s plans would, if approved, see two chapels be created for the site, which would be expected to hold six ceremonies a day between them. The applicant claimed there is a “strong” religious need for this type of faith-specific crematorium in the county.

Supporters back CDS’s claims of a need for the site. One said: “This facility has the potential to enhance the quality of life in Leicestershire, ensuring that we honour our diverse communities while also taking meaningful strides toward environmental responsibility. I believe that this project is essential for fostering inclusivity, meeting the needs of our growing population, and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second said: “The establishment of a faith-specific crematorium for Hindus and Sikhs in Leicestershire is an urgent and essential development that addresses the unique spiritual, cultural, and practical needs of these communities during times of loss. A dedicated crematorium would not only uphold their religious practices but also provide a more practical and compassionate response to the challenges that many families face during this difficult time.”

However, not all agree. Concerns have been raised about the proposal’s design as well as parking provision, while access to the proposed site has also seen opposition raised.

One said: “Our primary concern centres on the anticipated traffic increase through an area already burdened with inadequate road infrastructure. The existing roads are narrow and poorly maintained, struggling to accommodate current traffic volumes. The addition of funeral processions and increased vehicle movements would exacerbate congestion and pose significant safety risks for both drivers and pedestrians.”

The original date for a decision on the scheme was stated as Thursday, December 12 on the HDC planning portal. However, the council has confirmed that an extension has been approved and is now set to be decided by the planning committee in either February or April 2025.