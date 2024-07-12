Misconduct hearing rules that Leicestershire police officer 'targeted' new, young, female colleagues

A Leicestershire police officer targeted young female colleagues with sexualised behaviour, a misconduct hearing ruled.

Former Pc Darren Taylor’s behaviour was “predatory”, “sexually motivated” and “focused”, the panel overseeing the hearing concluded.

Some 22 incidents were considered by the panel, spanning a 19 month period between October 2021 and May 2023. Nine unnamed women gave evidence against Mr Taylor. They were aged between 22 and 27 at the time the incidents occurred. Mr Taylor was aged 32 to 34 during the same period.

The panel found he “targeted females he found attractive”. This was “particularly evident” in the case of witnesses two and eight who described how Mr Taylor sought them out after “having the briefest of interactions” with them, according to an official report on the hearing.

Witness two told the panel she had visited a police station with a male colleague for around five to 10 minutes in the summer of 2022. She said she did not really interact with Mr Taylor, but within two minutes of leaving had received a message request from him on Instagram.

Mr Taylor had got her name by searching her collar number, and then found her on social media. He subsequently asked her on a date, which she refused, the hearing report states.

Witness eight said Mr Taylor sent her an email to “say hello” after he had seen her at the force’s headquarters. She said she “had never met the officer before, was unaware of who he was and did not think that he would have previously seen her”. She added that she found the interaction “very unprofessional” and said it made her feel “uncomfortable”.

Many of the women accused Mr Taylor of unwanted and inappropriate touching, including on their inner thighs, shoulders and arms. In one instance, he put his hand on witness eight’s waist as he squeezed by her, the panel heard.

She said: “Instead of asking me to move out of the way, he slid through the gap at the same time and put his hands onto my waist. This again made me feel even more uncomfortable as this is a small gap, especially when wearing full PPE, and I would expect an officer to ask me to move out of the way for them.

“I wouldn’t have expected them to then squeeze by and put their hands onto my waist as I feel this is inappropriate for a work environment, especially for someone you do not know well.”

The panel said it felt it “should not need to be said [that] the unwanted and uninvited touching of another person in the workplace was inappropriate”. The report added: “The touching of the thigh and waist was not normal behaviour in a working environment and was explicitly intimate and sexual.

“The panel found unsatisfactory the officer’s comments that some of the complainant witnesses did not tell him to stop or did not challenge him […] He should have had the ability to see their obvious uncomfortableness with what he was doing, and in some cases he did notice their demeanour but continued anyway.”

Witness nine told the hearing that Mr Taylor had made comments about her looking “so good” in the gym. She said: “This message made me feel quite uncomfortable and, for a while, I stopped wearing shorts to the FHQ [force headquarters] gym in case Pc Taylor was there to avoid unwanted attention from him. I also will still to this day avoid the gym if I see Pc Taylor’s car there when I arrive, or I will leave the gym if he arrives whilst I’m already there.”

She also gave evidence about him stroking her arm while asking about a scar, and putting an arm over the back of her chair when they were sitting next to each other at a meeting. She said: “I felt the touch of my arm was unnecessary as he could’ve asked me how I got it without touching me.

“He then proceeded to sit throughout the whole of the briefing with his arm around the back of my chair. I have not witnessed him do this when sat next to male colleagues.”

She added: “I have never challenged Pc Taylor’s behaviour as I did not feel comfortable to do so due to the fact that I was new to the station and surrounded by new people.”

Mr Taylor “had built his own internal narrative of his conduct which justified his predatory behaviour”, the panel concluded. However, in reality his actions had “created a hostile, intimidating and degrading environment for many of the officers” who gave witness accounts.

He also treated officers who had been in service longer than him differently to those who were newer or younger, the panel said. He would “obey older in-service officers’ requests to stop” inappropriate behaviour, but would “persist and repeat the offending behaviour” with more junior colleagues.

While Mr Taylor ultimately apologised for his actions, the panel found he had “displayed little contrition and failed to present genuine remorse” throughout the process. He also “did not accept his behaviour was sexually motivated, which the panel had found”, hearing documents stated.

The report added: “His documents contained generalisations and equivocations, for example that his behaviour ‘could have’ caused distress and been unwanted – the panel had no doubt that he did cause distress, and that his behaviour was unwanted, and found it concerning that he still failed to fully understand the issues despite his period of reflection and education.”

Mr Taylor resigned from the force prior to the hearing. Had he still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.

Detective Superintendent Ali Tompkins, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “The actions of former Pc Taylor were intentional, targeted and repeated and he should have been aware of the harm his behaviour was causing to female colleagues and to their work environment.

“It is of the utmost importance that we continue to build and maintain public trust in the police and that we also have a force where fellow officers and staff have trust and confidence in each other.

“I am grateful to the female officers involved for their bravery in coming forward and reporting their concerns to us and in trusting us to take the appropriate action. We will investigate reports of inappropriate behaviour made to us while also ensuring the right support is in place for the person making the report.”