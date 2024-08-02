Misconduct hearing outcome for Leicestershire Police officer arrested over alleged indecent child images

The officer was a ‘Special’, meaning he volunteered with Leicestershire Police but had the same powers as his paid colleagues.

A Leicestershire Police constable arrested over alleged indecent child images offences would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned, a force misconduct hearing has ruled.

He was taken into custody last October on suspicion of “being in possession of indecent images of children”, Leicestershire Police said. The investigation over his alleged actions is ongoing, the force has said, and “no charging decision has been made at this stage”. That means that the case has not yet been through the courts, and it will only do so if the officer is charged with a crime.

The constable has since resigned his position. However, a misconduct hearing carried out by Leicestershire Police ruled he breached the standards of professional behaviour and was engaged in discreditable conduct. For legal reasons, the force has not issued any details of the hearing.

At the conclusion of the misconduct inquiry, Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “Following the hearing, I determined that had the former officer still been serving, he would have been dismissed with immediate effect. The criminal investigation into the former officer remains ongoing and no charging decision has been made at this stage.”