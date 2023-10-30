News you can trust since 1854
Mini book festival featuring author Robin Ince to take place in Kibworth

Talks will take place
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:21 GMT
It will include Robin InceIt will include Robin Ince
A ‘mini book festival’ is taking place in Kibworth.

The event by Kibworth Books will take place at Kibworth Cricket Club.

Wednesday (November 1) will see a talk by comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince, and the following day award-winning author John Boyce will talk about his work.

On Monday (November 6) Nina Stibbe will talk about her ‘sabbatical’ year spent between Fleckney and Truro which is covered in her book ‘Went to London, Took the Dog’.

Visit kibworthbooks.com/collections/events to book. Tickets cost £10.

