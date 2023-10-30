Mini book festival featuring author Robin Ince to take place in Kibworth

It will include Robin Ince

A ‘mini book festival’ is taking place in Kibworth.

The event by Kibworth Books will take place at Kibworth Cricket Club.

Wednesday (November 1) will see a talk by comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince, and the following day award-winning author John Boyce will talk about his work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday (November 6) Nina Stibbe will talk about her ‘sabbatical’ year spent between Fleckney and Truro which is covered in her book ‘Went to London, Took the Dog’.