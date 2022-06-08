Mighty Liverpool will be coming to Harborough for charity football match (well, OK it is not the real team!)

The famous Reds will be taking on a Blues Rest of the World side at Symington’s Rec on St Mary’s Road on Saturday June 25.

Fancy popping along to see mighty Liverpool play a charity football match in Market Harborough later this month?

OK, they might not be boss Jurgen Klopp’s legendary serial winners but they are Liverpool fans – and they’ll still be wearing the iconic red.

The showcase game is going ahead in memory of Maureen Burgess, the mum of a coach at renowned local club Borough Alliance.

And all proceeds raised at the special event will go to HAB-Antibullying charity.

The Market Harborough-based group are battling to raise vital funds as they work to support both local schoolchildren and adults tackle mental health issues.

The match will kick off at 1pm on Saturday June 25 – and entry is free.