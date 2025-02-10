Mental health training project encourages players at Harborough FC and Lutterworth Athletic to unwind through sport

Representatives from clubs, the FA and Leics County Council at Mental Health Friendly Clubs training.

Free mental health first aid training is being provided to football club members in Harborough and Lutterworth.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental Health Friendly Clubs is a pilot programme in partnership with Leicestershire and Rutland County FA supporting grassroots football clubs in providing a safe and inclusive environment for men experiencing mental health problems or challenges.

The programme is being delivered by the team behind Mental Health Friendly Places, a project led by Public Health in both Leicestershire County Council and Leicester City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harborough Town FC and Lutterworth Athletic are among clubs which have signed up to the project and will receive free mental health first aid awareness and suicide prevention training.

Each club will run weekly or bi-weekly ‘My Space, My Game’ football sessions to encourage men in their communities to use football as a way to stay active.

Cllr Louise Richardson, member for health and wellbeing, said: “We’re really pleased to be delivering this pilot. We know Mental Health Friendly Places has been a success, so the chance to tailor our offer towards football clubs in the community is fantastic.

“The support of Leicestershire and Rutland County FA is so important and means we can try and reach more men, who are three times more likely to die by suicide than women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These factors can make it challenging for men to openly address their struggles, despite being just as likely to experiencer issues such as depression, anxiety & stress.

“We’re also hoping to open this up to other sports, such as cricket and rugby, to make sure we maximise our reach.”

Karl Percival from the Leicestershire and Rutland County FA, said: This project is a great opportunity to inspire positive change through football.

“Grassroots football clubs are important parts of local communities and their commitment to supporting both the physical and mental wellbeing of their volunteers, coaches, parents, players and supporters should be commended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have the clubs on board, who will play an integral part in helping break down barriers and removing the stigma around men's mental health."

Anyone interested in joining or taking part in the My Space, My Game sessions can email [email protected] to find out more.