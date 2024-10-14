Members of Harborough-based business clean up streets to mark World Mental Health Day
Members of Harborough-based business Thorpes Joinery joined forces with the litter-picking volunteers to help clean up the town and mark the awareness day on Thursday (October 10).
The 11-strong group set off from the Thorpes HQ on Airfield Business Park, and split off into groups covering Leicester Road, Harborough Road and Gallow Field Road, along with five wombles. Litter-picking mascot Teddington the Bear also made a guest appearance.
In just over an hour, the group filled 23 bags full of rubbish, which included tins, jars, packets and Nitrous Oxide canisters.
A spokesperson said: “We believe that a clean environment can nurture a clear mind, helping to uplift mental health and well-being.
“By supporting each other and our surroundings, we show that small acts of kindness, whether towards the planet or each other, can make a big difference. We hope to inspire other business to do the same.”