Members of Harborough-based business clean up streets to mark World Mental Health Day

The team collected 23 bags of rubbish in all.

South Leicestershire Litter Wombles had a helping hand in Harborough inspired by World Mental Health Day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Harborough-based business Thorpes Joinery joined forces with the litter-picking volunteers to help clean up the town and mark the awareness day on Thursday (October 10).

The 11-strong group set off from the Thorpes HQ on Airfield Business Park, and split off into groups covering Leicester Road, Harborough Road and Gallow Field Road, along with five wombles. Litter-picking mascot Teddington the Bear also made a guest appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just over an hour, the group filled 23 bags full of rubbish, which included tins, jars, packets and Nitrous Oxide canisters.

Getting in the wombling spirit.

A spokesperson said: “We believe that a clean environment can nurture a clear mind, helping to uplift mental health and well-being.

“By supporting each other and our surroundings, we show that small acts of kindness, whether towards the planet or each other, can make a big difference. We hope to inspire other business to do the same.”