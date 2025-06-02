Meet the savvy seven-year-old stall holder from Harborough who is selling toys to save up for his future home
Budding entrepreneur Archie has begun saving for his own home by reselling popular toys on his very own stall at Harborough Market.
He makes between £100 and £250 from his monthly venture.
The youngster explained he was six when he made the decision to start saving for a home.
He said: “If I get older, when I'm like 18, and I haven't started saving for a house yet, you'll be late to get a house and you haven't even started saving, it'll be kind of hard. I started after a holiday when I was six and a half.”
The bug took hold after he pocketed £6 from selling his beach-combing finds outside his home.
He added: “I wanted to make a bit of money and see how much I could get, and I wanted to keep on going and going.”
His taste for buying and selling escalated to securing a spot at the popular market.
Mum Jodie explained: “He was spurred on to make more [money] and set up a stall with some old toys. He pestered and pestered to have a stall at Harborough Market, which he then did in March 2024, and has had a stall at least once a month there since.”
Now his business model includes buying both new and preloved items, from toys and jewellery to keyrings, stationary and sweets.
The savvy saver is also planning to buy his own shop with a flat above.