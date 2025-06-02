Meet the savvy seven-year-old stall holder from Harborough who is selling toys to save up for his future home

Archie makes between £100 and £250 from his monthly stall.

A seven-year-old stall holder from Market Harborough has already saved up £2,000 towards his future home.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budding entrepreneur Archie has begun saving for his own home by reselling popular toys on his very own stall at Harborough Market.

He makes between £100 and £250 from his monthly venture.

The youngster explained he was six when he made the decision to start saving for a home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If I get older, when I'm like 18, and I haven't started saving for a house yet, you'll be late to get a house and you haven't even started saving, it'll be kind of hard. I started after a holiday when I was six and a half.”

The bug took hold after he pocketed £6 from selling his beach-combing finds outside his home.

He added: “I wanted to make a bit of money and see how much I could get, and I wanted to keep on going and going.”

His taste for buying and selling escalated to securing a spot at the popular market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Jodie explained: “He was spurred on to make more [money] and set up a stall with some old toys. He pestered and pestered to have a stall at Harborough Market, which he then did in March 2024, and has had a stall at least once a month there since.”

Now his business model includes buying both new and preloved items, from toys and jewellery to keyrings, stationary and sweets.

The savvy saver is also planning to buy his own shop with a flat above.