Meet the new Market Harborough Rotary Club president who is setting out to get behind two vital charities

President-elect Gordon Etherington, president Darren Iliffe and past president Gillian Bindley.

New Market Harborough Rotary Club president Darren Iliffe is setting out to get behind two vital charities.

He is leaping into action after taking over as president from outstanding fellow Rotarian Gillian Bindley.

Darren is determined to raise much-needed cash for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

The national organisation battles to preventing breast cancer as well as providing care and support to people who have suffered the deadly disease.

Darren is also vowing to back the Rotary International campaign to stamp out polio by vaccinating every child in the world.

He saluted outgoing president Gillian for the “amazing job she did during this truly unprecedented year”.

“Navigating the club through a global pandemic was no small feat but she has done a superb job that deserves huge praise for getting us to where we are now,” said Market Harborough Rotary Club.

“Despite the pandemic, the club has still achieved much in the last year.

“Many hours have been spent by Rotarians, Rotaractors and Friends of Rotary at Market Harborough Medical Centre assisting with flu and Covid vaccinations.”

The club donated laptops to four local primary schools to help pupils learn from home during the coronavirus lockdowns.