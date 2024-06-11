Meet Lutterworth’s new mayor – taking the position for the third time
Rob Coleman was born and grew up in the town, and joined Lutterworth Town Council in 2009. He will serve as mayor for the next year, the third time he has been voted into office.
For the next year he will focus his fundraising efforts on helping local disabled and young adults in care to have an independent life, with some 30 currently needing extra support.
He is also urging residents to speak to their local council about any issues or raise any concerns rather than ‘turning to social media to complain’.
Rob told the Mail: “I was born, bred and educated in Lutterworth. The opportunity of serving as mayor fills me with pleasure.
“Lutterworth has such a good community spirit, I can only hope we can find new ways to grow this and improve the town.”
Visit www.lutterworth.org.uk for more information and details on how to contact local councillors.