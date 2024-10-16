Medbourne Tennis Club celebrates five decades of success at anniversary event

Medbourne Tennis Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary. From left long serving members, Amanda Gilliam, Penny politico., Helen Roberts, Peter Stanier and Val Tyler. PICTURE: ANDREW CATPENTER

Medbourne Tennis Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Founder members and committee members joined present players to celebrate the club’s success and thank those who have helped it develop and thrive across five decades.

Founding member and club president Helen Roberts has supported the club from its earliest days of fundraising to the present day.

And Helen has documented all the changes and developments in those 50 years by keeping a scrapbook of information, press cuttings and pictures giving a unique insight into the club.

Current and past chairs during Medbourne Tennis Club's 50th anniversary celebration. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

She said: “The tennis club is in a beautiful location in the village of Medbourne. We have three courts with floodlights and have the use of Medbourne Sports and Recreation Clubhouse. With over one hundred members, the club provides opportunities for both social tennis and competitive matches in the summer and winter Leicestershire leagues.

“And this year we will remember and show our gratitude to those early members who made it all possible.”