Stacie with Strong Leader.

A Medbourne woman has been nominated for a Groom of the Year award.

The award, run by Horse & Hound, aims to recognise groomers’ dedication, skill and effort in caring for their horses.

Stacie Bromley, who works for Olly Murphy Racing, was nominated by the owners of Strong Leader, the horse in her care who she describes as ‘very laid-back’ and ‘a cool guy’.

The 33-year-old ensures the horse is in tip top condition as well as riding him and taking him racing.

She told the Mail: “It was just such a sweet thing for them to do. I always think it’s lovely to be acknowledged and it is hard work at times so it is nice for that to be recognised – it makes it all worthwhile.”

Voting for the Groom of the Year Award ends tomorrow evening (Thursday October 24).

Visit hhawardsuk.com/vote to vote for Stacie.

Winners will be announced at an event at the end of November.