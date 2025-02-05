Maximum police tax increase and cuts to force numbers on cards for Leicestershire

Leicestershire residents are likely to see the amount they pay into local policing rise by the maximum possible amount in April.

On top of council tax contributions, those living in the city and county also pay a precept to Leicestershire Police.

Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is recommending that precept rise by the highest amount possible without a public referendum for the next financial year 2025/26. This would bring the amount paid by a Band D property to £300.23 – a £14 rise on the current cost for those homes.

Mr Matthews said the hike is necessary due to the force’s “bleak” future financial picture, adding he is aware of the “tough” financial position many households are facing amid the cost of living crisis, and said he has not taken the decision “lightly”. Each £1 of the possible precept increase not taken up would be a loss of £350,000 a year for the force. A lower increase in the charge, therefore, would mean “severe cuts” to the services provided by Leicestershire Police would be needed, Mr Matthews said.

As it is, even with the higher precept bringing in around £6.5 million next financial year, some £8.2 million of cuts and efficiencies have been identified as being necessary. Mr Matthews said “difficult decisions” have had to be made.

This will include cuts to staffing, with 35 police roles set to be axed. Those cuts will follow the removal of 91 police staff roles and 50 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) over the past two years.

But the force has still not been able to bridge the gap between income and outgoings. It will have to identify another £1.1 million of savings throughout the financial year to balance its budget. Rising costs have been attributed to inflationary pressures, underfunded pay awards for staff, and legislative changes such as the new laws around XL Bully dogs increasing workloads.

Mr Matthews has also used his budget proposals to raise concerns over the funding Leicestershire Police receives from the Government and the impact of the changes to employers national insurance contributions announced in the Autumn Budget. The funding per resident received by Leicestershire Police is less than the national average, with the force the 12th lowest funded of the 43 in England and Wales.

He said: “The current financial landscape is really tough for all public sector organisations and Leicestershire Police is no exception. Despite making savings of £23.3m over the last three years, we are still wrestling with a budget deficit.

“That’s because funding has not kept pace with real term cost increases over which we have no control such as nationally set pay rises and the ongoing impact of inflation, or the impact of new legislation which costs the force dear to implement.

“I’m also very disappointed that despite the Government’s contention that it would fund its increase in National Insurance in full, that is not the case. There is a £300k gap that will need to be paid for by money that should be spent to make Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland safer for its residents.

“I have relentlessly called upon the previous and current Governments to address the inequity in police funding. I will not stop until the funding we receive is adequate to meet demand for service.”

Last year alone, the force dealt with 197,445 emergency contacts – an average of 541 a day. It also had 95,563 crimes reported, as well as 4,338 missing people reports, and attended 68,900 emergency incidents – or 189 a day.

Mr Matthews added: “Quite simply, cutting crime costs. Keeping people safe costs. Helping people in an emergency costs. That’s why we need more money, now, in order to do more of those vital elements of policing. We are not using our reserves this year to bolster our budget but to pay for new initiatives that will make us more efficient. This is not a long-term solution. It is plugging a gap that continues to grow.

“The Government’s own funding figures include the maximum increase in the precept, and with the unfair funding settlement they have provided it is impossible not to place a further burden on local households. I am very grateful to the public for its continued support and would like to acknowledge the work of the force, in particular Chief Constable Rob Nixon, and my own team for their hard work in bringing this very challenging budget together without major cuts to service.”

A meeting of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Panel will be held this week to allow councillors to debate the proposed budget for next year, with elected members asked to support the increase in the police precept.