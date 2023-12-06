Market Harborough's first sushi restaurant opens - complete with robot waiter

It is on Abbey Street

The team

Market Harborough’s first sushi restaurant has opened.

Su&Shi has been created by the team behind Everest Dining and opened earlier this week on Abbey Street.

It is serving sushi and Japanese food and has created ten jobs. There is also a ‘robot’ waiter – a first for the town.

A restaurant spokesman said: “We're passionate about bringing the tastes of Japanese cuisine to Market Harborough.