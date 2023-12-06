News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Market Harborough's first sushi restaurant opens - complete with robot waiter

It is on Abbey Street
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
The teamThe team
The team

Market Harborough’s first sushi restaurant has opened.

Su&Shi has been created by the team behind Everest Dining and opened earlier this week on Abbey Street.

It is serving sushi and Japanese food and has created ten jobs. There is also a ‘robot’ waiter – a first for the town.

A restaurant spokesman said: “We're passionate about bringing the tastes of Japanese cuisine to Market Harborough.

“Our sushi restaurant is more than just a place to eat - it's an experience.”

Related topics:Market Harborough