Market Harborough’s Everest Lounge named ‘curry restaurant of the year’

A curry house in Market Harborough has been named Curry Restaurant of the Year.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The prestigious awards ceremony aims to recognise excellence in the UK’s curry industry and celebrate restaurants that deliver exceptional food, service, and cultural contribution. The Everest sister restaurant, Everest Lounge Oakham, also received national recognition, winning Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “These awards are a celebration of our entire Everest Lounge family—our inspiring chefs, our attentive staff, and of course, our wonderful customers in Market Harborough and beyond. To be recognised once again on the regional and national stage is incredibly motivating. We remain dedicated to elevating authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine, and showcasing it at its finest, with innovation, warmth, and community spirit at heart.”