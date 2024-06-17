Maureen O'Malley

A Market Harborough woman has been been named in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Maureen O'Malley received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Market Harborough.

The 61-year-old, who lives in the town, spent 30 years working at Voluntary Action South Leicestershire until retiring last year.

The charity supports carers and isolated members of the community and saw Maureen at its helm as manager for the last 12 years.

At the time when she retired, she said: “It has been a pleasure and honour to have led VASL for the last 12 years and also to have worked for VASL in various roles for nearly 30 years. VASL trustees, staff and volunteers are the charity’s greatest assets and the difference they have made to our community is amazing.”

Honours are announced twice a year - once at New Year and on the monarch's official birthday.

More than 1,000 people received honours when the list was announced last week. It focuses on people who have had an impact on people’s lives through ways like creating innovative solutions or driving change.

Among those included were Alan Bates, founder of Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, who received a Knighthood for services to justice. Tracey Emin received a DBE for services to art, along with Imelda Staunton for services to drama and to charity.