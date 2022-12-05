It included live reindeer, a fun fair stalls and a visit from Santa.

Market Harborough town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Fayre.

On Friday (Dec 2) the town saw a fun fair in the Commons Car Park, along with stalls, live reindeer, stilt walkers, live music and a visit from Santa.

Hundreds of people filled the town to enjoy the event.

Many shops also stayed open and roads in the town centre were shut.

Photos by Nick Shaw.

