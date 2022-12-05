News you can trust since 1854
Live music at Harborough Christmas Fair

Market Harborough transformed into winter wonderland for festive fair

It included live reindeer, a fun fair stalls and a visit from Santa.

By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago

Market Harborough town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Fayre.

On Friday (Dec 2) the town saw a fun fair in the Commons Car Park, along with stalls, live reindeer, stilt walkers, live music and a visit from Santa.

Hundreds of people filled the town to enjoy the event.

Many shops also stayed open and roads in the town centre were shut.

Photos by Nick Shaw.

1. Harborough Christmas Fair

Music at Harborough Christmas Fair

Photo: Nick Shaw

Photo Sales

2. Harborough Christmas Fair

Harborough FM at Harborough Christmas Fair

Photo: Nick Shaw

Photo Sales

3. Harborough Christmas Fair

Fun fair at Harborough Christmas Fair

Photo: Nick Shaw

Photo Sales

4. Harborough Christmas Fair

Harborough Christmas Fair

Photo: Nick Shaw

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
Market Harborough