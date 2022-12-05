Market Harborough transformed into winter wonderland for festive fair
It included live reindeer, a fun fair stalls and a visit from Santa.
By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago
Market Harborough town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Fayre.
On Friday (Dec 2) the town saw a fun fair in the Commons Car Park, along with stalls, live reindeer, stilt walkers, live music and a visit from Santa.
Hundreds of people filled the town to enjoy the event.
Many shops also stayed open and roads in the town centre were shut.
Photos by Nick Shaw.
Page 1 of 1