Market Harborough strikes Gold once again in the East Midlands in Bloom competition

Barbara Tallis and Peter Eddie from MH in Bloom, judge Peter Bentham and John Kemp from Harborough District Council.

Our town has struck Gold once again in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

At an awards ceremony this week, Market Harborough in Bloom achieved a Gold and won the large town category for the second year running.

Ridgeway Primary School won Best Ornamental Garden and a Silver Award. Stamps won Best Retail/Commercial Award. A Judges’ Award was given to the railway station.

Market Harborough in Bloom thanked everyone involved, adding: "To say we are chuffed is an understatement!"

Market Harborough In Bloom is also competing in the 2023 Britain In Bloom competition, after last year’s East Midlands In Bloom win.