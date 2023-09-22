News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Market Harborough strikes Gold once again in the East Midlands in Bloom competition

Harborough now waits to see if it can win at a national level
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
Barbara Tallis and Peter Eddie from MH in Bloom, judge Peter Bentham and John Kemp from Harborough District Council.Barbara Tallis and Peter Eddie from MH in Bloom, judge Peter Bentham and John Kemp from Harborough District Council.
Barbara Tallis and Peter Eddie from MH in Bloom, judge Peter Bentham and John Kemp from Harborough District Council.

Our town has struck Gold once again in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

At an awards ceremony this week, Market Harborough in Bloom achieved a Gold and won the large town category for the second year running.

Ridgeway Primary School won Best Ornamental Garden and a Silver Award. Stamps won Best Retail/Commercial Award. A Judges’ Award was given to the railway station.

Market Harborough in Bloom thanked everyone involved, adding: "To say we are chuffed is an understatement!"

Market Harborough In Bloom is also competing in the 2023 Britain In Bloom competition, after last year’s East Midlands In Bloom win.

The results will be announced next month.

Related topics:Market HarboroughEast MidlandsStamps