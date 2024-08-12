Market Harborough Squadron RAF air cadets receive £500 donation thanks to annual WWII event

Civilian instructor Hala Blackwell, CDT Sennen Cunnington, FS Mya Shearman-Brettle, CDT Stefan Thompson, Cpl Oscar Kelham, Cpl Luca Thompson and event organiser Mick Crook.PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The organiser behind this year's highly-successful Operation Market Harborough event has given a local youth organisation a welcome boost.

Event director Mick Crook handed over £500 to the town’s 1084 Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

He said he wanted to say a huge thank you to the group after its members volunteered to help out litter picking at the two-day show this month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays

Civilian instructor Hala Blackwell said: “Thank you so very much for this donation. We will be using the £500 donation towards first aid and training supplies for the cadets to further development.”

Around 5,000 people turned out to the military spectacular event at the showground earlier this month.

Visitors enjoyed re-enactments, displays, activities, from archery to axe-throwing, dancing and 1940s live music.

Freshly-dug trenches also gave visitors a taste of life on the frontline.

The not-for-profit event also raised money for the Royal British Legion, SSAFA and Macmillan.