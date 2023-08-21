Market Harborough sports therapist and team celebrate top award for second year running

The Injury Clinic team

A popular Market Harborough sports therapist and his team are celebrating after winning a top industry accolade for the second year running.

Chris Stankiewicz, 33, built up The Injury Clinic in the town centre over the last few years.

The former Robert Smyth Academy student started out treating both athletes and non-athletes at Market Harborough Rugby Club in 2014 before moving to bigger premises at King’s Head Place five years ago.

And the team have now been recognised in the GHP Private Healthcare Awards run by Global Health and Pharma magazine.

The Injury Clinic has been crowned the ‘Most trusted independent MSK (musculoskeletal) treatment clinic – Midlands’ for the second year in a row.

Chris said: “We’re delighted to have been named the most trusted MSK clinic - Midlands in the private healthcare awards for the second year running.

“Couldn’t be prouder of this team and the work they put in on a daily basis to make a real difference to all those we work with.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has and continues to support the clinic over the years. Without everyone or you we wouldn’t be able to do what we love to do.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help so many people in the Harborough area and not something we’ll ever take for granted.”