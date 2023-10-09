Market Harborough self-publishing provider launches online hub for authors
A self-publishing provider has launched an online ‘author hub’ in Market Harborough.
Troubador Publishing was founded some 30 years by Jeremy Thompson, and in 2022 invested £400,000 in new offices and distribution services in the town.
And now the company has spent another £50,000 launching its online ‘hub’ and website (www.troubador.co.uk).
It contains resources to help self-publishing authors, along with access to sale and stock information, and marketing tools.
The concept was designed by Jeremy, with the help of his sons Alex and Sam.
He said: “The intuitive and friendly interface will transform how authors collaborate with our team and further empower the indie authors who publish with Troubador.
“It has also been a joy working with both my sons to make this complex project a reality. Troubador has always been a local family business – and the new portal allows us to continue our development into the future.”