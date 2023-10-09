News you can trust since 1854
Market Harborough self-publishing provider launches online hub for authors

The company says it will transform how authors work
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:59 BST
Founder Jeremy Thompson with the rest of the leadership teamFounder Jeremy Thompson with the rest of the leadership team
Founder Jeremy Thompson with the rest of the leadership team

A self-publishing provider has launched an online ‘author hub’ in Market Harborough.

Troubador Publishing was founded some 30 years by Jeremy Thompson, and in 2022 invested £400,000 in new offices and distribution services in the town.

And now the company has spent another £50,000 launching its online ‘hub’ and website (www.troubador.co.uk).

It contains resources to help self-publishing authors, along with access to sale and stock information, and marketing tools.

The concept was designed by Jeremy, with the help of his sons Alex and Sam.

He said: “The intuitive and friendly interface will transform how authors collaborate with our team and further empower the indie authors who publish with Troubador.

“It has also been a joy working with both my sons to make this complex project a reality. Troubador has always been a local family business – and the new portal allows us to continue our development into the future.”

