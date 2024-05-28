PO Tom Harbidge, Corporal Tom Bailey and POC Chloe Arkwright are setting sail on new adventures.

Cadets, volunteers and guests came together to celebrate the achievements of three Harborough Senior Cadets as they set sail for adventures anew.

POC Chloe Arkwright and Corporal Tom Bailey have been members at Harborough since 2016 and 2019 respectively, and have now aged out of the unit after turning 18.

Both achieved a number of water based qualifications including powerboating, rowing and paddlesport, and have gone on to qualify as instructors.

PO Arkwright completed a BTEC qualification with Sea Cadets, whilst Cpl Bailey, became number one cadet in the country for shooting and was subsequently selected for qualification trials for the Under 19 Team GB squad in 2024.

Meanwhile, volunteer staff member PO Tom Harbidge is leaving to begin his career with the Royal Navy, having joined the unit in 2015 aged 10. During his time as a cadet he has spent time offshore on a yacht, completed his Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award and become a dinghy instructor, kayak instructor and powerboat instructor.

Presenting leaving gifts to the cadets, Eastern Area Officer Commander Sara Collen thanked POC Arkwright, Cpl Bailey and PO Harbidge for their time and dedication.

Officer in charge of the unit, PO Anna Harbidge seconded these sentiments. She said: “It has been a privilege to watch these cadets throw themselves into every opportunity. This achievement tonight is down to their continued commitment.”

