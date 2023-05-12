Market Harborough Rugby Club hopes to offer wheelchair sports section – with free sessions in June

The sessions will take place on Sundays from 1.30pm - 3.30pm at Harborough Leisure Centre, using the 'Dome', for five weeks, starting on Sunday June 11.

Market Harborough Rugby Club is hoping to offer a wheelchair sports section to the club, with free sessions in June.

The sessions will take place on Sundays from 1.30pm - 3.30pm at Harborough Leisure Centre, using the 'Dome', for five weeks, starting on Sunday June 11.

Club chairman Mike Fletcher said: "With our wishes to offer sport to as wide a catchment of our community as possible, we have explored starting a wheelchair sports section to the club.

"With Tigers providing opportunities for wheelchair rugby for adults, we are initially experimenting with a junior wheelchair multi-sports offering to encourage young people to come and enjoy team sport, which will utilise sports wheelchairs.

"Of course we don't have a sports hall, so we are very grateful to our neighbours and partners at Harborough Leisure Centre, Everyone Active, for gifting the use of their facilities for this initiative."

He added: "Leicester Tigers Foundation coaches will also be providing the expertise to make these sessions fun for young sportspeople.

"Our hope is that this is the beginning of something new for the club and for local people and that in time we may even have our own junior wheelchair rugby section, but for now, it's a chance to enjoy team sport for those who may not otherwise get that opportunity.

"All under 18s are welcome. We will see what happens next and hope it evolves into a regular activity if the interest is there."