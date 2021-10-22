Market Harborough restaurant wins at English Curry Awards 2021

The Everest Lounge team

Thrilled Market Harborough restaurant Everest Lounge has scaled the heights after carrying off a top accolade at a glittering awards ceremony.

The popular eaterie, based on the town’s St Mary’s Road, won Best Restaurant in the Nepalese Restaurant category at the 10th English Curry Awards 2021.

The venue was handed the award as 350 guests packed into the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport-NEC to celebrate the thriving English curry Industry.

Everest Lounge opened in June 2020 and is already rated by many good judges as one of Leicestershire’s finest Nepalese, Indian and Tibetan restaurants.

The restaurant said it was “delighted” to have been recognised and honoured at the awards night.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers for the nomination and your support throughout our journey so far.

“We also want to thank the organisers for this opportunity,” said Everest Lounge.

Irfan Younis, chief executive of Oceanic Consulting, the organisers, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.