Market Harborough residents dig in to create ‘tiny forest’

Tiny forests aim to encourage more green spaces, wildlife and biodiversity.

Volunteers came together on Saturday (March 22) to create a ‘tiny forest’ at the Headlands recreation ground in Harborough.

The project involves planting 600 trees on tennis court-sized plots, resulting in a dense, fast-growing woodland.

Tiny Forests aim to encourage wildlife such as birds, bees and other pollinators.

The project is led by environmental charity, Earthwatch Europe, and supported by Harborough District Council (HDC) and the Forestry Commission. It has received £60,000 funding from Leicestershire County Council

HDC leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “Tiny Forests enhance our open spaces and create attractive places for people to spend time together.

"Their health and wellbeing benefits are matched by the positive impact they have on biodiversity and their role in mitigating against climate change.”

He thanked those who turned out and supported the event.

A second tiny forest is planned for Devitt Way, Broughton Astley – dates to be confirmed soon.

‘Tree Keepers’ are being called on to help nurture tiny forests. Visit tinyforest.earthwatch.org.uk/get-involved for more information.