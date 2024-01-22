The performance will be its 26th under conductor Stephen Bell and will include music known after being featured in films.

Market Harborough Orchestra

Market Harborough Orchestra is set to perform hits from the movies at an upcoming show.

The orchestra will perform ‘Music Meets The Movies’ on Saturday January 27 from 7.30pm at the Methodist Church.

A spokeswoman said: “From Disney’s ‘Fantasia’ we are playing Mussorgsky’s chilling ‘Night on a Bare Mountain’ and Ponchielli’s graceful ‘Dance of the Hours; followed by Pietro Mascagni’s beautiful and moving Intermezzo from ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ which is the recurring theme in the film ‘Raging Bull’.

“The concert will finish with Beethoven’s joyful 7th Symphony which has been used in at least 17 films including famously ‘The King’s Speech’.”

Tickets cost £12 and children can go free but must have a child’s ticket.