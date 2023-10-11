Market Harborough man to take on 100-mile run for mental health charity Mind
A Market Harborough man is pulling on his running shoes to take on 100-mile trek for charity.
Ethan Marsh is running from Harborough to Hunstanton in December to raise money for mental health charity Mind.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 24-year-old says he will run through the day and night and expects the challenge to take around 30 hours.
Ethan only took up running seven months ago, but is now a regular at Market Harborough’s parkrun.
He said: “I want to prove to myself I can do anything when I put my mind to it. It is going to be one of the biggest challenges I have ever done.
“The charity is really important to me too because I have lost a lot of loved ones through mental health issues.
“The run will be really hard but it is going to be so rewarding at the end knowing I have done it for a good cause.”
Visit www.gofundme.com/f/i-will-be-running-100mi-in-december to donate.