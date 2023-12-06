Market Harborough man raises £10,000 by taking on 100-mile run for charity

Ethan Marsh

A Market Harborough man has raised £10,000 by taking on a 100-mile run for charity.

Ethan Marsh ran from Harborough to Hunstanton earlier this month, raising more than £10,000 for mental health charity Mind. He had originally set a target for £2,500.

The 24-year-old only took up running eight months ago, but is now a regular at Market Harborough’s parkrun. Ethan ended his charity run at Welland Park in the town where he was greeted by a crowd of supporters.

And he expected the challenge to take him 30 hours – but impressively completed it in 19, despite the bad weather conditions.

Ethan said: “It was an amazing experience with highs and lows – it was a bit crazy to do it at this time of year as the weather way awful but that was not going to stop me. There was snow, fog and rain so the weather was definitely against me, but it was so worth it too because of views along the country roads and the beautiful sunsets and sunrise.”

And he is already planning his next charity run for the cause, which he says is close to his heart.

