Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers praised

The hard work of the team of volunteers to get Market Harborough looking its best each year has been praised by the town's MP.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, has paid tribute to the Market Harborough in bloom volunteers for their work across the town.

Neil and Market Harborough Cllr Frankie McHugo joined the team in the town centre on Friday to help clear some of the planting pots.

Neil said: “I’ve joined the team in Market Harborough before and never fail to be impressed by their commitment to the area, in wanting to ensure it always looks so great.

"Whether it’s the parks, the square or train station, it really does help to make such a difference and I’m sure I speak on behalf of many local residents when I thank them for everything they do."

Cllr Frankie McHugo said: “As one of the Market Harborough town councillors, I’m also very grateful to the team for their ongoing work.

"Market Harborough is a fantastic place to live, work and visit which is greatly helped by their efforts and contribution. They’re always looking for now volunteers also, so please do visit their facebook page for further details.”

Neil concluded: “I look forward to joining them out in Market Harborough again, particularly at the Station which will form part of an upcoming project of theirs.”