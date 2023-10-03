Market Harborough Hygiene Bank appeals for donations to help those living in poverty

Volunteers collect donations for the hygiene bank

Market Harborough’s Hygiene Bank is appealing for donations to help those living in poverty.

The local branch works with organisations across the district including schools, housing trusts and domestic abuse services to provide essential items to people in need.

The appeal for items comes following research which shows more than half of all secondary school staff have seen pupils experience a negative effect on their mental health due to hygiene poverty and nearly all staff agreeing free access to hygiene basics would improve confidence and self-esteem among young people.

The hygiene bank is calling for donations of unused, unopened deodorant, razors, shaving gel, hair products, household cleaning products and make up.

Hygiene bank coordinator Judy Rowley said: “As we approach the colder months with the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, more and more families are having to face the harsh reality of forgoing basic hygiene and cleaning products in order to eat and heat their homes.

“So, over the next few weeks, with the help of the generosity of our local community, we’re keen to try and make a difference to families experiencing the very real problem of hygiene poverty in our area.”

Donations of products can be left at Boots, Specsavers, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Welland Park Academy, Great Bowden Primary Academy, Ridgeway Primary Academy, Market Harborough Church of England Academy and Farndon Fields Primary School in Market Harborough.