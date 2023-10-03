News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Market Harborough Hygiene Bank appeals for donations to help those living in poverty

The hygiene bank is calling for donations of unused, unopened deodorant, razors, shaving gel, hair products, household cleaning products and make up
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Volunteers collect donations for the hygiene bankVolunteers collect donations for the hygiene bank
Volunteers collect donations for the hygiene bank

Market Harborough’s Hygiene Bank is appealing for donations to help those living in poverty.

The local branch works with organisations across the district including schools, housing trusts and domestic abuse services to provide essential items to people in need.

The appeal for items comes following research which shows more than half of all secondary school staff have seen pupils experience a negative effect on their mental health due to hygiene poverty and nearly all staff agreeing free access to hygiene basics would improve confidence and self-esteem among young people.

The hygiene bank is calling for donations of unused, unopened deodorant, razors, shaving gel, hair products, household cleaning products and make up.

Most Popular

Hygiene bank coordinator Judy Rowley said: “As we approach the colder months with the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, more and more families are having to face the harsh reality of forgoing basic hygiene and cleaning products in order to eat and heat their homes.

“So, over the next few weeks, with the help of the generosity of our local community, we’re keen to try and make a difference to families experiencing the very real problem of hygiene poverty in our area.”

Donations of products can be left at Boots, Specsavers, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Welland Park Academy, Great Bowden Primary Academy, Ridgeway Primary Academy, Market Harborough Church of England Academy and Farndon Fields Primary School in Market Harborough.

Monetary donations can also be given by clicking here.

Related topics:Market HarboroughBootsSpecsavers