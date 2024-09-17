Market Harborough gym to take to the pitch for charity football tournament

Eight teams will compete in a seven-a-side tournament this Friday.

A Market Harborough gym will be taking to the pitch to play for local bragging rights next week as part of a charity football tournament.

On Friday (September 20), at Ilkeston Town’s New Manor Ground, eight teams will compete in a seven-a-side tournament, including staff and members from six Snap Fitness gyms and two local charity sides.

Starting at 7pm, the event will be free for spectators with a small donation encouraged for the Mental Health Foundation. As well as the on-pitch action, there will be plenty of family-friendly fun

activities and challenges. Activities include a penalty shootout on the pitch, a dunk the staff member game, prize raffle and a relay race.

The six Snap Fitness gyms represented will be Market Harborough, along with Swadlincote, Burntwood, Retford and Hinckley, as well as teams from Men’s Health United and the Eastwood & Kimberley All-Stars.

Gym manager Adam Smith said: “We’re really excited to be hosting this charity football tournament later this month.

“The Mental Health Foundation is an amazing charity and we’re proud to be raising money for them.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible come down from the local community. As well as over 20 matches taking place on the pitch, there’s something for everyone with all the activities going

on throughout the event. While we can’t promise high quality action on the pitch, it should be a fun evening for everyone!”

The Mental Health Foundation is Snap Fitness’ official charity partner and its network of over 90 gyms across the UK has raised over £55,000 in the past two years.

The donations raised will help MHF to continue its work to provide free mental health resources to schools across the UK.

This includes the Peer Education Project (PEP), a secondary school-based education programme that aims to give young people the skills and knowledge they need to protect their mental health

and that of their peers. The original programme was developed in 2015 and over eight years, the foundation has reached some 40,000 pupils in over 200 secondary schools.

Visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk to learn more about the charity.