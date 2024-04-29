Market Harborough Golf Club captains raise thousands by teeing off in aid of Alzheimer's Society
Senior captains at Market Harborough Golf Club have donated more than £2,500 to the Leicestershire Branch of The Alzheimer’s Society.
Throughout their tenure, events have been organised to raise money for the charity.
Seniors Captain Paul Claxton said: “I wish to thank everyone who contributed to the many fundraising events throughout my captaincy which has enabled me to present this cheque today to such a worthwhile charity.”
Alzheimer’s Society nearly 10,000 live with the disease in Leicestershire.
Charity Ambassador Julie Clarke said: “On behalf of Alzheimer’s Society, I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved with Market Harborough Golf Club in raising this amazing donation. We really couldn’t do the work we do without the generous support of people like you.
“By supporting Alzheimer’s society, you are providing a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia.
“We will not rest until people with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives, free from stigma and inequality.”
The charity supports those affected by dementia along by providing advice, emotional support and guidance.
Julie added: “We support people affected by dementia through some of the hardest and most frightening times, to improve their lives and to help avoid crisis.
“We provide hope: we join forces with people affected by dementia, leading scientists and policymakers, amplifying voices to push for cutting edge breakthroughs, and societal change that will improve the lives of people affected by dementia, now and in the future.”