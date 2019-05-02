Market Harborough estate agents mark 200th year in the town

A property agency is celebrating its 200th year in Market Harborough as it continues to expand after taking on three new members of staff.

Fisher German is marking 200 years of being based in the town with a host of celebratory events.

The firm is also continuing to drive the business forward and support the local economy by welcoming three new members of staff.

Robert Knight and Tom Short have been appointed as senior associates, and Caroline Duncombe has been appointed as a sales negotiator.

Robert has worked in senior farm and estate management roles for almost 20 years and will focus on agribusiness in the East Midlands, while Tom joins the rural consultancy team and

will primarily focus on the management of diverse rural landed estates and other property portfolios.

Caroline has roots within estate agencies having previously worked in the industry.

To celebrate Fisher German’s 200 th anniversary in the town, the firm is holding a variety of events throughout the year including a sponsored walk to raise funds for a Market Harborough-based charity, a garden party and drinks reception as well as continuing to support events such as the Blaston Show.

It is also producing a book about its history in Market Harborough, which details how Fisher German was established in 2000 after the merger of Fisher Hoggarth and Germans, with

Fisher Hoggarth’s history in the town dating back to 1819.

Fisher German’s East Midlands regional managing partner Darren Edwards, who is based at the office, said: “We are very proud of our history in Market Harborough. We are committed to the town and see it as a good place for us to do business.

“We have always been based in the town centre and employ around 60 people who are mainly from the local area, and it is excellent to welcome three new faces.

“The firm is experiencing a continued period of growth, and we will continue to invest in Market Harborough by bolstering our team as we grow further.

“The property world is changing and we are making sure that we have the right people in place in order to get the best returns for our clients.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 200 th year in Market Harborough by hosting a variety of events for our staff, clients and the community to enjoy, while also selecting a local charity to support.”