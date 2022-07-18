Market Harborough community invited to summer party

Churchill Retirement Living are inviting everyone in Market Harborough to join its summer party. Photo supplied

The event is being hosted by Churchill Retirement Living at its Tebbutt Lodge site in the town.

There will be live music performances in the communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s, fizz and ice cream.

It is also a chance for people to talk to apartment owners and the sales team about the site.

Residents of Churchill Retirement Living at a previous summer party. Photo by Theo Moye

The party will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 2pm to 4pm.

Churchill’s regional marketing manager, Bernadette Hennelly, said: “Our Summer Party is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand new Churchill apartment.

"We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team.