Market Harborough Choral Society welcomes new director - and calls for new members

Emma Trouson

A new music director has been appointed at Market Harborough Choral Society.

Emma Trouson has been appointed to replace Anselm Kersten, who retired in June after 25 years with the choir.

She is currently director of music at St James the Greater and was previously director of music at All Saints with Holy Trinity Loughborough. She also directs Leicester-based choirs Fosse Singers, Semper Singers, SoundCafe choir and Corah.

Emma said: "I'm so excited to be joining Market Harborough Choral Society as music director from September. I have lots of energy, enthusiasm, and ideas for the future of the choir. I felt a very warm welcome when I covered a rehearsal last year and enjoyed the rapport we built up over just one rehearsal. I was really impressed with the standard of the choir. I can't wait to get started."

Choral society chairman Clive Hookins welcomed Emma to the choir and is also calling for new members to join.

He said "We are incredibly pleased to appoint Emma. She will bring not only her great experience to the choir, but also a wealth of contacts and opportunities for us to develop."

Rehearsals for the next season begin on Tuesday September 5 at 7.30pm at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road.