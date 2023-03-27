Market Harborough choral society to perform with Leicester Cathedral musicians

Market Harborough Choral Society

Market Harborough Choral Society is set to put on a show along with musicians from Leicester Cathedral.

The concert will take place on Saturday (April 1) at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road at 7.30pm.

Choral society chair Clive Hookins said: "We've really enjoyed the rehearsals and are looking forward to performing with Leicester Cathedral musicians to present this timeless music with our audience."