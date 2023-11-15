Market Harborough Choral Society to perform first concert under new director this weekend

Emma Trounson began work with the choir in September

Market Harborough Choral Society with Emma Trounson and Oksana King at front

The concert season will begin this weekend for Market Harborough Choral Society.

The town choir will perform at the Methodist Church on Northampton Road from 7.30om on Saturday (November 18).

It will be the choir’s first concert under the baton of new music director Emma Trounson who began work with the choir in September.

Society chair Clive Hookins said: "We have really enjoyed rehearsing these pieces and already developed a really good relationship with Emma. The concert offers something for everybody and we look forward to welcoming our audience to the Methodist Church to hear some wonderful choral music."

The concert will also feature Oksana King as piano soloist, members of Market Harborough Orchestra and guest soloists Sarah Stevens and Joseph Banerjee.

The choir will perform music by John Rutter, Edward Elgar, Howard Goodall with the highlight being Requiem by Bob Chilcott.