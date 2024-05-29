Market Harborough Choral Society to hold concert celebrating American music

Market Harborough Choral Society

A choral concert celebrating American music will be held in Harborough.

The Market Harborough Choral Society will perform the last concert of its season at the Methodist Church on Saturday June 15 at 7.30 pm.

It will feature works by the likes of Samuel Barber, Eric Whitacre, Amy Beach, Michael Tippett and Morten Lauridsen and either be written in or have a connection with the United States. There will also be songs from the musical West Side Story.

Society Chair Clive Hookins said: "This concert marks the end of the first year under our new musical director, Emma Trounson. We become ever more excited by her enthusiasm and musical professionalism which is taking us into areas of choral singing that stretch us and move us forward together as a choir. Our planned concerts for the next season will take that process even further.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome soloists from Robert Smyth Academy and Leicester Grammar School in parts of our current concert. We look forward to welcoming our audience to the Methodist Church to hear some wonderful choral music."

Emma Trouson was appointed last year to replace Anselm Kersten, who retired after 25 years with the choir.

She is currently director of music at St James the Greater and was previously director of music at All Saints with Holy Trinity Loughborough. She also directs Leicester-based choirs Fosse Singers, Semper Singers, SoundCafe choir and Corah.