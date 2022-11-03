Market Harborough Choral Society set to perform in town
They are the town’s largest choir
By Laura Kearns
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 10:08am
Market Harborough Choral Society is set to perform later this month.
The town’s largest choir will sing Puccini’s ‘Messi di Gloria’ at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road on Saturday November 19 at 7.30pm.
Choral Society chair Clive Hookins said: "This concert contains something for everyone - the highlight is the wonderful piece by Puccini with shorter items.
“We've really enjoyed the rehearsals and are looking forward to sharing this music."
Most Popular
Tickets cost £12 and are available on the door.