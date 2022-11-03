Harborough Choral Society

Market Harborough Choral Society is set to perform later this month.

The town’s largest choir will sing Puccini’s ‘Messi di Gloria’ at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road on Saturday November 19 at 7.30pm.

Choral Society chair Clive Hookins said: "This concert contains something for everyone - the highlight is the wonderful piece by Puccini with shorter items.

“We've really enjoyed the rehearsals and are looking forward to sharing this music."