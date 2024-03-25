Market Harborough Choral Society performs to packed-out audience at Spring Concert

The choral society at its Spring Concert.

There was music and spring in the air during a packed-out concert in Harborough.

Choristers from the Market Harborough Choral Society performed its Spring Concert at the Methodist Church on Saturday (March 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entitled German Greats, the concert comprised works by composers Haydn, Brahms and Schubert in the first half, with the second half featuring the challenging Beethoven Mass in C major.

The choir was supported by four soloists Katy Dent, Avalon Summerfield, Joseph Banerjee and Timothy Emberson who, in addition to singing the soloists parts in the Beethoven Mass, came together to sing from Brahms’ Lieder collection in the first half.

A spokesperson said: “The audience was most appreciative of the evening’s performance which demonstrated again the professionalism and musical skills of the choir’s conductor Emma Trounson, in her third concert, and those of its established accompanist, Oksana King."