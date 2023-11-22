News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Market Harborough Choral Society holding coffee morning to raise funds

It will take place at Harborough Theatre on Church Street this Saturday.
By Laura Kearns
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Market Harborough Choral SocietyMarket Harborough Choral Society
Market Harborough Choral Society

A fundraising coffee morning is being held by Market Harborough Choral Society.

The group is raising money to support choral singing in the town, and the event will take place from 10am to 12.45pm on Saturday (November 25) in the lounge of Harborough Theatre.

Along with hot drinks there will be homemade cakes, a book stall, tombola and Christmas gifts on sale.

Most Popular

Society chair Clive Hookins said: "Our coffee mornings raise much needed funds for the Choral Society which is a charity to support choral singing in Market Harborough.

"We are always delighted to welcome new members, so if you are interested pop in on Saturday to find out more about the choir and meet our friendly members. You can also buy tickets for our Christmas concert which is being held on Saturday 17 December at the Methodist Church."

Related topics:Market Harborough