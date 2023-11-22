Market Harborough Choral Society holding coffee morning to raise funds
A fundraising coffee morning is being held by Market Harborough Choral Society.
The group is raising money to support choral singing in the town, and the event will take place from 10am to 12.45pm on Saturday (November 25) in the lounge of Harborough Theatre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Along with hot drinks there will be homemade cakes, a book stall, tombola and Christmas gifts on sale.
Society chair Clive Hookins said: "Our coffee mornings raise much needed funds for the Choral Society which is a charity to support choral singing in Market Harborough.
"We are always delighted to welcome new members, so if you are interested pop in on Saturday to find out more about the choir and meet our friendly members. You can also buy tickets for our Christmas concert which is being held on Saturday 17 December at the Methodist Church."