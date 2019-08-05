Market Harborough charity has a record of supporting learning

Education is one of the priority areas for the Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity (MHBC).

We recently announced a £600,000 fund over the next three years for local schools to apply for grants for up to £20,000 for imaginative projects outside the core activities funded by the local authority.

Daniel Keal is taking a Blacksmithing and Metalwork course supported by MHBC

We have already received a really positive response to this initiative and look forward to announcing some of the specific details in due course.

For many pupils in secondary education, this will be a time of the year when they are considering their options for further education.

MHBC has a proud record of supporting those going on to further education.

While we are happy to receive applications from those about to attend university, MHBC also offers grants for those undertaking an apprenticeship or vocational training.

Daniel Keal from Market Harborough is currently attending a course in blacksmithing and metalwork at Herefordshire and Ludlow College. Having grown up in Harborough and attended local schools, he realised that the academic life was not for him.

He says: “I have always been practical and was looking for something which I knew I would enjoy and would give me a wide range of transferable skills.

“Even if I don’t necessarily end up going into smithing or metalwork it will give me skills I could use in other jobs. I found it online and it really appealed. There are not many blacksmiths about but I’m really enjoying learning in a hands-on way.”

Daniel received a grant from MHBC to help with the costs of his initial course as well as a bursary from the college. He is currently on a two-year course and is not eligible for funding through the college, so his grant from the charity has been invaluable.

Whether you want to be a musician, dancer, academic or a blacksmith, we may be able to help. You can find out more about our Education Grants and download an application form on the MHBC website at www.mhbcharity.co.uk/education or contact our office on 01858 419128.

